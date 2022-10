Corporate Deal

IMG, an Endeavor company, announced that it has sold the Miss Universe Organization to JKN Global Media Public Co. Ltd. in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. IMG was represented by a Latham & Watkins team. Counsel information for JKN Global, based in Thailand, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 31, 2022, 8:17 AM