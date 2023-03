Corporate Deal

Seamless Therapeutics GmbH, a gene editing biotechnology company, has secured $12.5 million in a funding round co-led by Wellington Partners and Forbion, with participation from BMBF GO-Bio. Dresden, Germany-based Seamless Therapeutics was advised by a Baker McKenzie team led by partner Julia Braun.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 20, 2023, 9:42 AM

