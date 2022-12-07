Corporate Deal

X Energy Reactor Company, a developer of small modular nuclear reactors, is going public via SPAC merger with Ares Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, X-energy will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $2 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 6, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. X-energy, which is based in Rockville, Maryland, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team including partners Nick Luongo, Rachel Sheridan and Paul Sheridan. The SPAC was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Ropes & Gray represented the capital markets advisors to the SPAC, which were UBS Securities LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

Energy

December 07, 2022, 12:37 PM