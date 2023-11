Corporate Deal

Hive Bidco, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Mars, has agreed to acquire Hotel Chocolat for 534 million sterling pounds ($665 million). Hive Bidco and Mars were advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Hotel Chocolat, which is based in Royston, United Kingdom, was represented by an Herbert Smith Freehills team led by partners Gavin Davies and Caroline Rae.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 17, 2023, 2:25 PM

