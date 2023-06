Corporate Deal

Wedgewood Pharmacy, a veterinary compounding pharmacy, has agreed to merge with Blue Rabbit, a provider of veterinary prescription management and pharmacy solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed. Scottsdale, Arizona-based Wedgewood Pharmacy was counseled by Ropes & Gray. Blue Rabbit, based in Portland, Maine, was advised by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Reed Smith.

Health Care

June 15, 2023, 12:26 PM

nature of claim: /