Corporate Deal

Virtual Technologies Group (VTG), through strategic capital from Jacmel Partners, announced that it has acquired Quotient Inc., a provider of customized IT solutions including systems integration, full-stack software development, cyber security, project management, scheduling and operational support to U.S Federal agencies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Maumee, Ohio-based Virtual was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Mark Getachew. Quotient, based in Columbia, Maryland, was advised by Bowie & Jensen.

Technology

June 21, 2024, 1:00 PM

