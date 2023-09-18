Corporate Deal

DevvStream Holdings Inc., a carbon streaming company, is going public via SPAC merger with Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, DevvStream Corp. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $213 million. Vancouver, Canada-based DevvStream was represented by McMillan LLP and a Morrison & Foerster team led by partner Shai Kalansky. Focus Impact, which is based in Wilmington, Delaware, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Stikeman Elliott.

September 18, 2023, 10:42 AM

