Corporate Deal

Pemex was counseled by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in connection with the refinancing of its revolving credit lines valued at an aggregate $8.3 billion. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Jorge Juantorena, Chase Kaniecki and Manuel Silva. A syndicate of 45 banks participated in these refinancing facilities, with Bank of America, Bank of China, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and others acting as global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead arrangers.

Energy

December 12, 2023, 9:45 AM

