Corporate Deal

DLA Piper counseled T-Mobile in its acquisition of spectrum licenses in the 600 MHz band from Channel 51 License Co. LLC and LB License Co. LLC for $3.5 billion. The DLA Piper team included partners Shaked Hoter, Marc Samuel and Nancy Victory. Counsel information for Channel 51 and LB License was not available.

Telecommunications

August 17, 2022, 4:45 PM