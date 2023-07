Corporate Deal

TierPoint LLC, an information technology and data center services provider, was counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.06 billion. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Jonathan Cantor, Jonathan Pall and John Schueller. Latham & Watkins advised underwriters Guggenheim Securities LLC.

