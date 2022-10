Corporate Deal

Janover Inc., a commercial real estate fintech platform, filed with the SEC on Oct. 14 for an initial public offering. The Boca Raton, Florida-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Carmel, Milazzo & Feil partners Ross Carmel and Philip Magri. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton, are represented by Lucosky Brookman LLP partners Joseph M. Lucosky and Lawrence Metelitsa.

Real Estate

October 18, 2022, 9:20 AM