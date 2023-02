Corporate Deal

Elk Range Royalties LP announced that it has closed on its acquisition of Permian Basin mineral and royalty interests from Tower Rock Oil & Gas and its affiliates. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Elk Range was advised by Stubbeman, McRae, Sealy, Laughlin & Browder Inc. R. Reese & Associates represented Tower Rock.

Energy

February 02, 2023, 9:41 AM