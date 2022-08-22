Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins counseled KKR & Co., acting as lead investor, in connection with the completion of a merger between digital accessibility providers Level Access and eSSENTIAL Accessibility. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Latham & Watkins team was led by Boston-based corporate partners Ryan McCarthy and John Miller. Counsel information for Toronto-based eSSENTIAL Accessibility and Level Access, which is based in Arlington, Virginia, was not immediately available.

