Corporate Deal

An affiliate of Angeles Equity Partners announced that it has acquired business-to-business logistics services provider Custom Goods in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and K&L Gates. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Angeles Equity was advised by Simpson Thacher. Custom Goods, which is based in Carson City, California, was represented by a K&L Gates team.

Transportation & Logistics

August 02, 2023, 8:33 AM

