Transcend Software Inc., an engineering automation tools provider, has secured $20 million in a Series B funding round with participation from Arosa Capital Management, Autodesk, HG Ventures, Riverstone Holdings LLC and others. Princeton, New Jersey-based Transcend was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Dan Hoffman. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

August 07, 2023, 8:28 AM

