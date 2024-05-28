Corporate Deal

Coventry Building Society has agreed to purchase the Co-Operative Bank Holdings p.l.c. for 780 million sterling pounds ($996 million). Coventry, United Kingdom-based Coventry Building was advised by a Addleshaw Goddard team led by partners Ben Koehne, Oliver Broomfield and Hardeep Plahe. The Co-Op Bank, which is based in Manchester, United Kingdom, was represented by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by partners Sundeep Kapila and Nick Jones. The shareholders of Co-Op Bank was counseled by a Paul Hastings team led by partner Matthew Poxon.

Banking & Financial Services

May 28, 2024, 11:39 AM

