Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has advised Vonovia SE, a European private housing company, on the sale of a minority stake in one of Vonovia’s real estate portfolios to a company managed by Apollo Global Management for certain insurance companies and other long-term investors and the resulting joint venture. The Freshfields team was led by partners Gregor von Bonin and Rick van Aerssen. Apollo was represented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and a Latham & Watkins team led by Frankfurt partners Otto von Gruben and Carsten Loll.

November 06, 2023, 10:50 AM

