Corporate Deal

Real Estate finance company Ready Capital Corp. and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. have announced a $2.8 billion merger agreement in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. New York-based Ready Capital is advised by Alston & Bird. Broadmark Realty, based in Seattle, is advised by Sidley Austin and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. J.P. Morgan Securities, acting as financial advisor to Broadmark, is counseled by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that includes partner Sebastian Tiller.