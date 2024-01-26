Corporate Deal

Suave Brands Co., a portfolio company of private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners, has agreed to acquire the ChapStick brand from Haleon plc. The transaction, announced Jan. 25, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Yellow Wood was advised by a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team led by partners Steven Steinman, Roy Tannenbaum and Jason Greenberg. Counsel information for Haleon, which is based in Weybridge, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Health Care

January 26, 2024, 11:01 AM

