Corporate Deal

Pacific Gas and Electric Co., a natural gas and electric utilities provider, was counseled by Hunton Andrews Kurth in a bond offering valued at an aggregate $1.5 billion. Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled underwriters Barclays, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Wells Fargo Securities. The Davis Polk team included partners Michael Kaplan, Marcel Fausten and Lara Samet Buchwald.

Banking & Financial Services

January 10, 2023, 6:59 AM