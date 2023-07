Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has counseled Immedica Pharma AB in connection with its acquisition of enzyme therapy drug, pegzilarginase, and other assets from Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. The transaction closed on July 27, 2023. The Davis Polk corporate team included partner William J. Chudd. Counsel information for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, which is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 31, 2023, 7:44 AM

