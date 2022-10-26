Corporate Deal

Clifford Chance counseled Barcelona, Spain-based Cellnex Telecom, a wireless telecommunications infrastructure company, in connection with its disposal of approximately 1,100 United Kingdom-based sites to Wireless Infrastructure Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Clifford Chance team was led by partners Zayed Jamil, Alex Nourry and Joel Ziff. Counsel information for Wireless Infrastructure, which is based in Edinburgh, Scotland, was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

October 26, 2022, 8:53 AM