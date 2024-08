Corporate Deal

TJX has agreed to acquire a 35 percent stake in toys and home fashions retailer Brands For Less for $360 million. Dubai, UAE-based Brands For Less was represented by a White & Case team led by partners Marcus Booth and Roger Gaspard. Counsel information for TJX, which is based in Framingham, Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 29, 2024, 10:12 AM