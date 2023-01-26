Corporate Deal

Longevity Biomedical Inc. is going public through a SPAC merger with Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Longevity Biomedical will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $236.2 million. Longevity Biomedical, which is based in Bothell, Washington, was represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. The SPAC was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Josh DuClos and David Ni.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 26, 2023, 2:41 PM