Corporate Deal

Silvaco Group, a computer-aided design software developer and marketer, registered with the SEC on April 12 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Santa Clara, California-based company is advised by DLA Piper partners Gurpreet Bal and Andrew Valentine. The underwriters, led by Jefferies Financial Group, are represented by Cooley partners Eric Jensen and Richard Segal.

Technology

April 15, 2024, 10:20 AM

