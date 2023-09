Corporate Deal

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has advised Barclays and Citigroup in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $600 million. The issuance was announced Sep. 27 by the Woodlands, Texas-based Western Midstream Partners LP. The Gibson Dunn team included partners Hillary Holmes and Harrison Tucker. The notes come due 2029.

Banking & Financial Services

September 28, 2023, 10:54 AM

