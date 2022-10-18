Corporate Deal

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oncology medicines to treat tumors, registered with the SEC on Oct. 17 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Cambridge, Mississippi-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Cooley partners Mark Ballantyne, Div Gupta and Ryan Sansom. The underwriters, led by Cowen and Co., Jefferies Financial Group, Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler & Co., are represented by Goodwin Procter partners William A. Magioncalda and Edwin O'Connor.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 18, 2022, 8:22 AM