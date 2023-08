Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins is advising Watertown, Massachusetts-based Neumora Therapeutics Inc. in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The Latham team was led by partners Shayne Kennedy and Phillip Stoup. Cooley partners Charlie Kim, Dave Peinsipp, Kristin VanderPas and Denny Won represent the IPO's underwriters, led by BofA Securities and JPMorgan Chase.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 28, 2023, 11:34 AM

