Private equity investor Ridgemont Equity Partners announced the recapitalization of automation technology services provider smartShift Technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based smartShift was advised by Goldberg Kohn. Counsel information for Ridgemont Equity, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, was not immediately available. expected to close 2023 Q3

September 11, 2023, 10:57 AM

