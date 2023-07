Corporate Deal

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. announced a strategic partnership and equity investment in La Colombe, a premium coffee company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Plano, Texas-based Keurig was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Sean Doyle and Maxim Mayer-Cesiano. La Colombe, which is based in Burlington, Massachusetts, was advised by Blank Rome.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 21, 2023, 8:03 AM

