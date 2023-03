Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners announced that it has placed a majority investment in Supreme Optimization, a life sciences-focused digital marketing agency, in a deal guided by Katten Muchin Rosenman and Nixon Peabody. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Trinity Hunt was advised by Katten Muchin. Supreme Optimization, which is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, was represented by a Nixon Peabody team.

March 15, 2023, 9:48 AM