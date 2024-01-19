Corporate Deal

MidOcean Partners has agreed to place an investment in The Re-Sourcing Group, a professional services company providing staffing, consulting and direct hire solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based MidOcean Partners was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team that included partners Michael Collins, Matt Donnelly, Andrew Herman and Janet Vance. Counsel information for Valhalla, New York-based The Re-Sourcing Group was not immediately available.

