Corporate Deal

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. have agreed to an all-stock merger. The transaction, announced May 3, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Waltham, Massachusetts-based Dianthus was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team including partners Branden Berns, Michael Collins, Pamela Endreny and Ryan Murr. Magenta Therapeutics, which is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was advised by Goodwin Procter.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 04, 2023, 11:49 AM

