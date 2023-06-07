Corporate Deal

Asian digital media company TNL Mediagene is going public via SPAC merger with Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, TNL Mediagene will be listed on the Nasdaq with a pre-money enterprise value of approximately $275 million. The transaction, announced June 6, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. TNL, which is based in Taipei, Taiwan, was represented by Morrison & Foerster. The blank check company was advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Jon Daly, Joshua DuClos and Kenny Terrero; and by Lee and Li.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 07, 2023, 11:21 AM

nature of claim: /