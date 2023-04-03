Corporate Deal

Braze Inc. has agreed to acquire North Star, a customer success operations company, in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The transaction, announced March 30, is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Braze was advised by a Davis Polk team including partners Nicole Brookshire and Paul S. Scrivano. Counsel information for North Star, which is based in Australia, was not immediately available.

