Corporate Deal

Grenergy Renovables SL announced that it has acquired a majority stake in solar project developer Sofos Harbert Renewable Energy in a deal guided by Clifford Chance. Financial terms were not disclosed. Madrid-based Grenergy is advised by a Clifford Chance team led by partner Michael Bonsignore. Counsel information for Sofos Harbert, which is based in Birmingham, Alabama, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

February 16, 2023, 7:54 AM