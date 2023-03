Corporate Deal

Renewable energy company Everfuel A/S and Hy24 Partners announced the formation of a joint venture on Tuesday in a deal guided by a trio of law firms. Denmark-based Everfuel received counsel from Thommessen and Kromann Reumert. Hy24, which is based in Paris, was represented by DLA Piper.

March 01, 2023, 9:05 AM