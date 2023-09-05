Corporate Deal

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the development of immunotherapy procedures in China, filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Aug. 29 to raise approximately 319 million Hong Kong dollars ($41 million) in an initial public offering. The Shanghai-based company was advised by Cooley and JunHe. The underwriters, led by Morgan Stanley, are represented by Kirkland & Ellis and Jingtian & Gongcheng. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by capital markets partner Mengyu Lu.

September 05, 2023, 7:17 AM

