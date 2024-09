Corporate Deal

Freeman Spogli & Co. has announced its partnership agreement with VIO Med Spa, a medical spa franchisor. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Freeman Spogli was advised by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. VIO, which is based in Strongsville, Ohio, was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners Justin Macke and Christopher Rile.

Health Care

September 17, 2024, 10:14 AM