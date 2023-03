Corporate Deal

Fund accounting administrator TMF Group has acquired PartnersAdmin LLC in a deal guided by Mayer Brown and Paul Hastings. Financial terms were not disclosed. Amsterdam-based TMF was advised by Mayer Brown. PartnersAdmin, which is based in Carlsbad, California, was represented by a Paul Hastings team.

Banking & Financial Services

March 22, 2023, 8:53 AM

