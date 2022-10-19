Corporate Deal

Lumileds Holding BV, an LED lighting manufacturer and developer, announced that its Chapter 11 restructuring plan has been confirmed by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. The company, which is expected to emerge from Chapter 11 the week of Oct. 31, will eliminate approximately $1.4 billion of funded debt. Lumileds is advised by Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team is led by Global Chair of the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice George Davis and New York-based partners George Klidonas and Anu Yerramalli. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is counseling an ad hoc group of Lumileds’ lenders.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 19, 2022, 8:47 AM