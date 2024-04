Corporate Deal

Teryx Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced that it has completed its acquisition of ARTMS, a pharmaceutical manufacturing firm focused on developing novel technologies, in a deal guided by Norton Rose Fulbright. Financial terms were not disclosed. Burnaby, Canada-based ARTMS was represented by a Norton Rose Fulbright team. Counsel information Teryx Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Australia, was not immediately available.

