Corporate Deal

NEAT Protect, an insurance broker startup, has secured 50 million euros ($55 million) in a Series A funding round led by Hedosophia Services Ltd., with participation from Mundi Ventures, ETFS Capital, Athletico Ventures and existing investors. London-based Hedosophia was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Alexandre Wibaux. Counsel information for NEAT Protect was not immediately available.

Insurance

September 16, 2024, 1:44 PM