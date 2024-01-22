Corporate Deal

Sunoco LP has agreed to acquire NuStar Energy in an all-equity transaction valued at $7.3 billion, including assumed debt. The transaction, announced Jan. 22, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Dallas-based Sunoco was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Lande Spottswood, Jackson O'Maley and Ramey Layne. NuStar, which is based in San Antonio, was represented by Sidley Austin and a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Igor Kirman and Zachary S. Podolsky.

January 22, 2024, 2:05 PM

