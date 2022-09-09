Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Tailwater Capital has agreed to sell its portfolio company NorTex Midstream LLC to Williams Field Services Group, a subsidiary of energy company The Williams Companies Inc. for $423 million. Dallas-based Tailwater is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Kevin Crews and John Furlow. The Williams Companies, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk team includes partners William Curran, Meyer Dworkin, Brian Hirsch, Kyoko Takahashi Lin, Pritesh Shah, Howard Shelanski and H. Smith.

