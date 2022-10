Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Rubicon Technology Partners announced that it has placed a strategic majority investment in a senior living software platform created by software companies Enquire, Glennis Solutions and Sherpa CRM. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boulder, Colorado-based Rubicon Technology was advised by a Morrison & Foerster team led by partners Patrick Huard and Erik Knudsen. Cooley represented Enquire. Glennis was guided by Jones Day and Husch Blackwell counseled Sherpa.

Technology

October 28, 2022, 10:51 AM