Zephyr AI, a health care company focused on developing artificial intelligence-defined precision medicine used in oncology and cardiometabolic disease, has secured $111 million in a Series A funding round with participation from investors, EPIQ Capital Group, Eli Lilly and Revolution Growth. The Cooley team was led by Josh Seidenfeld. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

March 14, 2024, 10:15 AM

