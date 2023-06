Corporate Deal

Chart Industries Inc. has agreed to sell Howden Roots LLC to Ingersoll Rand Inc. for $300 million. The transaction, announced June 12, is expected to close in the third quarter 2023. Chart Industries was represented by Winston & Strawn. Davidson, North Carolina-based Ingersoll Rand was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The team was led by partner Eric Swedenburg.

