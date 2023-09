Corporate Deal

Apollo Therapeutics Ltd., a drug discovery funding provider, has secured $227 million in a Series C funding round led by Patient Square Capital. Menlo Park, California-based Patient Square was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Ian Bushner, Josh Dubofsky and Robbie McLaren. Counsel information for Apollo Therapeutics, which is based in Cambridge, England, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 08, 2023, 8:44 AM

nature of claim: /