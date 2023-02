Corporate Deal

NatWest Group has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Cushon Group Ltd., a workplace savings and pensions fintech platform, for 144 million pounds ($173 million). The transaction, announced Feb. 13, is expected to close in late 2023. Dorset, United Kingdom-based Cushon Group is represented by a Squire Patton Boggs team led by corporate partner Louise Barber. Counsel information for NatWest, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Fintech

February 17, 2023, 10:41 AM